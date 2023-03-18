Buffalo Record Riot draws a crowd in Cheektowaga

The next show in Cheektowaga will be in July.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People seeking vinyl sought out the Buffalo Record Riot on Saturday.

The event is part of the biggest chain of record shows, and they run 18 shows across eight states.

Buffalo seems to be a favorite stop for music lovers, and one thing is very clear: Not only is vinyl is not dead, it is part of a resurgence.

"It is a lot of fun," promoter Stephen Gritzan said. "It's something parents can share with their kids. All the hip-hop stuff comes out on vinyl, so all the Taylor Swift and new stuff comes out on vinyl, so it's a throwback against technology, and it's a lot of fun."

And for collectors, one big part of the appeal of vinyl records is sometimes the album cover.

