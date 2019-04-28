BUFFALO, N.Y. — Baseball teams have had "May the Fourth be with you!" promotions for years, using George Lucas' blockbuster franchise to lure fans to ballparks nationwide.
But an orchestra using a "Star Wars" promotion? The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is doing just that.
The BPO will have shows featuring the music of "Star Wars" at 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Kleinhans Music Hall.
The orchestra says every "Star Wars" movie will be represented as it plays John Williams' Academy Award-winning music.
People are encouraged to show up in costume for the concerts, which will also feature photo opportunities with The North Ridge, a Buffalo group of "Star Wars" actors.
Tickets start at $29, and family four-packs cost $119.
