BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Music Director JoAnn Falletta took home another Grammy on Sunday night, the third of her career.

The latest Grammy came for a recording with the world-renowned London Symphony Orchestra.

Falletta and producer Tim Handley were nominated for Best Classical Compendium for the 2018 record titled "Fuchs: Piano Concerto 'Spiritualist'; Poems Of Life; Glacier; Rush."

Falletta will begin her 20th year as the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra's music director in September.