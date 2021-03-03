Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra extends virtual concert series to June

If you're interested in catching one of these concerts, you can watch them on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. They cost $10.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you haven't gotten the chance to catch the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra in one of their virtual concerts yet, you will have more opportunities to do so.

The BPO will be expanding its virtual concerts through the end of June.

The video streamed series uses audio and video recording technology to bring you the acoustics of Kleinhans Music Hall right into your living room.

That series is one way the BPO says it made sure 73 full-time musicians stayed employed during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have been holding hope that we would be able to reopen for live concerts at some point this season, but it is looking less and less likely," BPO music director JoAnn Falletta said in a statement.

"What continues to be most important is keeping our musicians and our audiences safe, and providing beautiful music for the entire Western New York community, no matter how."

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that starting April 2, venues for arts and entertainment can reopen at 33 percent capacity, adding that venues can have up to 100 people indoors and up to 200 people outdoors.

"New Yorkers have done a tremendous job working to defeat COVID, and we're gradually loosening restrictions as the numbers reduce and the public health improves," the governor said in a statement on Wednesday.

"It's clear that if we remain vigilant, we will reach the light at the end of the tunnel. While we continue to expand access to the vaccine throughout the state, New Yorkers should double down on the behaviors that make such an important different fighting this pandemic — washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing.