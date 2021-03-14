Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Chorus win Grammy award

BPO was also nominated for Grammys in the categories of Best Contemporary Classical Composition and with Bernd Gottinger in Best Engineered Classical Album.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus won a Grammy award on Sunday.

BPO's "The Passion of Yeshua" won the Grammy for Best Choral Performance. The recording was conducted by JoAnn Falletta and also featured the UCLA Chamber Singers.

BPO was also nominated for Grammys in the categories of Best Contemporary Classical Composition and with the group's audio engineer, Bernd Gottinger, who was up for Best Engineered Classical Album.

"The musicians, singers, Richard, and I are truly humbled and honored by these awards," Falletta said in a statement. " 'The Passion of Yeshua’ was an incredible project that brought together hundreds of musicians and voices in a simply unforgettable performance.

"We thank the Recording Academy for this prestigious honor, and all the other remarkable nominees for their outstanding work."

The BPO won a Grammy in 2008, under Falletta, in the Best Contemporary Composition category for its recording of "Mr. Tambourine Man: Seven Poems of Bob Dylan."

Falletta herself won a Grammy in 2019. Falletta and producer Tim Handley won in the Best Classical Compendium category for a record titled "Fuchs: Piano Concerto 'Spiritualist'; Poems Of Life; Glacier; Rush," which she recorded with the London Symphony.