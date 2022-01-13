BPO and Buffalo String Works receive $35,000 in federal grants

The funding will go toward supporting programs in the city's West Side.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Buffalo String Works have been awarded $35,000 by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) through the Grants for Arts project, which supports community engagement in the arts for students in underserved communities.

“The arts, in a variety of forms, are deeply ingrained in the Western New York Community, uniting us and providing valuable learning opportunities,” U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins who announced the grants on Thursday.

“This federal funding provides critical access to music and art education for underserved youth on Buffalo’s West Side that incorporates the neighborhood’s culture and diversity.”

BPO received a grant totaling $20,000 to support the West Side Connection program. The program serves 12 Buffalo Public Schools on the city's West Side. The program sends visitors to the schools and closes it out with a concert.

Buffalo String Works provides music lessons and a creative home to refugees, immigrants and historically marginalized kids on Buffalo's West Side for free. The organization received a grant of $15,000 to support a free youth orchestra program. The grant will provide funding for teaching artist feeds.

The Grants for the Arts project based funding program supports public engagement and go to a wide variety of organizations. Most awards are under $25,000, with some up to $100,000.

The next grant applications are due on Feb. 10 and July 7. More information is on the Grants for the Arts website.