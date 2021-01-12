Buffalo Music Hall of Fame ready for 2 days of induction events

The Class of 2021 inductees will officially enter the Hall of Fame on Wednesday at Seneca One Tower. The celebration continues Thursday with a special concert.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday night marks the first of two nights of celebration for the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2021 inductees will officially enter the Hall of Fame at Seneca One Tower, starting at 8 p.m.

Then on Thursday, the celebration will continue with a special concert at The Cave at 7 p.m.

Some of the inductees include Edie Lehmann Boddicker, Juini Booth, Scott Celani, Steve Fister, Robin Grandin, Bob Leatherbarrow, Richie Merlo, Maria Sabastian, and the Stone City Band.

The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame has inducted more than 300 members. They include musicians, performers, innovators, and non-performers who have made special contributions to Western New York music.