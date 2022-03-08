Buffalo native film composer to work with Lake Shore students next week

Internationally-renowned composer Rossano Galante will visit Lake Shore High School and conduct a concert March 15.

ANGOLA, N.Y. — A Buffalo-born, internationally-renowned film composer will be at Lake Shore High School next week to work with band students on two of his compositions.

Rossano Galante, who has served as orchestrator for many famous films, including: Smurfs: The Lost Village, Ben Hur, Fantastic 4, Avengers: Age of Ultron, A Good Day to Die Hard, Tuesdays with Morrie, and The Little Mermaid.

Galante will visit the school on March 14 and 15 to work with the students on two of his compositions, Red Rock Mountain - Galante and A Childhood Remembered - Galante and will conduct the students in a concert on March 15 at 7 p.m.

“He has orchestrated some major film projects and is well-connected in the LA and Hollywood Film scene,” LSHS music and band director Eric Blodgett said. “In addition, he is an incredible trumpet player and performer. When UB was a music power house back in the day, Rossano and I graduated with our performance degrees in the same time frame. It's nice to see another Buffalo-born person make it big.”