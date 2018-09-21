EAST AURORA, N.Y. - A new music and arts festival will be taking over Western New York this weekend.

Borderland Music and Art Festival kicks off its' two-day event on Saturday, September 22 at Knox State Park in East Aurora.

Founders John Cimperman and Jennifer Brazil say this is a festival unlike any other that's been held in the area, celebrating the rich history and renaissance of the region.

"We have two days of music with over 22 bands both national and local here from buffalo. We have regional craft beer from eight different breweries also from Buffalo, we have food vendors from Buffalo, we have 20 different artisan vendors selling all of their crafts and jewelry," said Jennifer Brazil, co-founder of the Borderland Music and Art Festival.

Headlining acts include, The Revivaliststs and John Oates & The Good Road Band. If John Oates' name sounds familiar, it is because he is one-half of the musical duo, 'Hall and Oates.'

For more information on the Borderland Music and Arts Festival, you can go www.borderlandfestival.com.

