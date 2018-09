BUFFALO, NY-- Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band are coming to Buffalo.

They will perform their Travelin' Man- The Final Tour at the KeyBank Center on January 17. Special guest will be Grand Funk Railroad.

Tickets go on sale September 28 at 10am. Ticket prices range from $59.50 - $125.00. You can purchase tickets at LiveNation.com, Tickets.com or charge by phone at: 1-888-223-6000.

