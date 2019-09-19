A group of Buffalo musicians, including rappers came up with a tune that they hope will catch on at Buffalo Bills tailgate parties.

It's called "6 On the Board." While it is not your traditional "Shout" song, it is a song that can get a crowd pumped.

"I teach high school students and some of them don't rock with the ("Shout") song, so I thought how can I bring what I love and give them something that they love as well," said composer and youth leader Da'Von McCune, aka D Real McCoy.

McCune is a Buffalo native and avid Bills fan. "There is new energy, new fervor, and I want to do something new," he said.

WGRZ-TV

The song will be available on all major streaming services on Sunday.

"I heard Cole Beasley raps and if I he could get him on the remix that would be a dream," McCune said.

Click here to learn about contests for fans to win prizes for listening to the song.

There will be video contest for best Tailgaters, Stadium Fan, Bar, Home celebration caught and shared on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

RELATED: The NFL football season is getting warmer

RELATED: Bills prepare for Andy Dalton and Bengals dynamic passing attack

RELATED: New changes to mobile tickets at New Era Field