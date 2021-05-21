Billie Eilish announces tour including Buffalo show

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the hottest names in music is headed out on tour, and she has a stop planned in the Queen City.
Billie Eilish announced her "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour" Friday, ahead of the release of the album of the same name on July 30.
That tour will stop at KeyBank Center in Buffalo Saturday, February 12, 2022.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 28 at noon. Those who register as a Ticketmaster Verified Fan here by the end of Sunday, May 23 can get a code to buy tickets earlier on Wednesday, May 26 at noon.