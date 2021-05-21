Billie Eilish announces tour including Buffalo show

The "Happier Than Ever" world tour will be at KeyBank Center February 12, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the hottest names in music is headed out on tour, and she has a stop planned in the Queen City.

Billie Eilish announced her "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour" Friday, ahead of the release of the album of the same name on July 30.

That tour will stop at KeyBank Center in Buffalo Saturday, February 12, 2022.