Limited-release beer will benefit Artpark

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A brand new beer will benefit Artpark in Lewiston.
A release party for Art Ale beer was held Saturday at Resurgence Brewing Company. Organizers told 2 On Your Side that the new brew is a limited release that will available only this summer.
RELATED ARTICLE: Concerts 2 go to: Here's a list of concerts in WNY
"Promoting arts comes in very different ways," Artpark president Sonia Clark said. "We learn about what arts do, and how arts contribute to the community and to our lives, so any various opportunities I think are welcome. It's very important to be creative like that."
One dollar for every pint sold, along with $2 for every four-pack, will go toward Artpark's nonprofit work.