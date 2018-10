BUFFALO, NY-- Pop singer Ariana Grande is coming to Buffalo.

She'll perform her 'Sweetener' world tour on March 22 at the KeyBank Center.

ɹnoʇ plɹoʍ ɹǝuǝʇǝǝʍS @americanexpress presale 11/1-11/3 pic.twitter.com/EGOmoWbCFq — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 25, 2018 ">She made the announcement on her website and social media pages.

Ticket information has not been released yet.

© 2018 WGRZ