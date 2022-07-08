33rd annual Pine Grill Music Festival hits high notes in return

The artists who performed on Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park said music can bring everybody in the community together.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 33rd annual Pine Grill Music Festival returned to the Queen City on Sunday.

"I've never heard no problems, no violence, none of that here," Tee Nyce said. "Everyone comes out to have a good time, and there's something for everybody, even in my show. There's something for everybody that comes out here, from all walks of life and all ages."

Added Marsha McWilson: "Blues brings everybody together because everybody's got trouble. But in the end of that trouble, guess what, there is joy!"

Many of the musicians shared the same message of love and unity. The music began at 3 and ended at 9 p.m.