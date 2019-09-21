BUFFALO, N.Y. — The curtain rises on the start of Buffalo's professional theater season.

The 38th annual Curtain Up celebration was held Friday evening.

The event happens every September, and it serves as the kick-off for shows at local live theaters around Western New York.

The evening started with a gala, followed by dozens of performances, followed by the free late-night street party with live music, dancing, street performers and more. The party continued until 1 a.m.

2 On Your Side heard that "Mean Girls'" writer and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Tina Fey is taking part in the festivities too.

