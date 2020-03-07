'Music Is Art' festival going virtual in September

Founder Robby Takac says there will still be different stages for you to explore, you'll just do it on your device instead of in-person.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year's "Music Is Art" festival is going online because of COVID-19. The announcement was made Friday morning on Facebook.

Founder Robby Takac says there will still be different stages for you to explore, you'll just do it on your device instead of in-person. He didn't want "Music Is Art" to miss a beat.

"This year, we'll be online, and we're making it all happen with the same diversity, adventurous spirit, and excitement that we've been assembling here in Western New York for 18 years now," Takac said.

Submission forms are live right now and will be accepted until July 15.

"I promise you, Western New York's creativity has not stopped blooming through this pandemic, and we didn't feel like 'Music Is Art' could miss a year, bringing the community its annual amalgamation of art, music, dance and all the rest, so this year we'll be online," Takac said.