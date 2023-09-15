Music events & fall fun to check out around Western New York this weekend

Pumpkinville, Bubblefest, and Borderland Music and Arts Festival are all happening this weekend

Here's a round-up of weekend events happening between September 15 th - 17th, 2023.

Just as the tide turns to fall events and attractions, Pumpkinville in Great Valley is set to open Saturday. They'll be open daily on Sugartown Road until Halloween, from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., for pumpkins, fall treats, rides, and games.

Also happening in the Southern Tier, it's Rock n' Roll Weekend in Ellicottville. Live music will fill the village all weekend for free performances, then on Sunday, more than 250 classic and custom cars will line the streets for the annual car show.

Back in Buffalo, it's a big weekend at the Buffalo Museum of Science. Bubblefest is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., and tickets are still available on online.

In East Aurora, it's Borderland Music and Arts Festival weekend at Knox Farm State Park. This year's lineup features the biggest headliners they've had in the five years of the festival. Goose plays Friday, Phish Lead Singer Trey Anasastio is up Saturday, and Moe plays on Sunday. As always, there are also activities for kids and an artisan market in the horse stables at the park.

"Doors open at 1 p.m. on Friday, and we'll go straight through till 8 p.m. on Sunday," Borderland Founder Jennifer Brazil said. "On Sunday, we know it's the Bills home opener, so we're offering a huge tailgate party. We're going to have the game, we're going to have Labatt Blue specials, beer specials, so come out and join us. If you can't go to the game, we're going to be the next best thing."

Tickets and more information is available at www.borderlandfestival.com.

Also on the music front, Niagara Falls is holding their 14th Annual Blues Festival. It's Friday and Saturday on Old Falls Street, live music, local food and drink vendors, and free admission. The festival starts at 5 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Finally, a viral concert experience is coming to Buffalo for the first time on Sunday. Candlelight Concerts are breathtaking classical music shows, surrounded by thousands of LED candles in iconic venues. They started in Europe, before expanding to the U.S. in 2019.

There are three Candlelight Concerts scheduled for the next couple months at 500 Pearl, starting with Vivaldi's Four Seasons this Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

"The main objective of Candlelight Concerts is to be able to democratize classical music and bring it to audiences that probably haven't been to a classical concert before, and show that it's for everyone." said Project Manager Maria Valcarce. "It's very important also to work with local musicians so we can support the talent that's in town and highlight that in our shows."