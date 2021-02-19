Muppet Fozzie Bear on display at National Comedy Center

The Fozzie Bear Muppet is on exhibit courtesy of the Center for Puppetry Arts.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Wocka Wocka Wocka... the Muppets' famous comedian is now making an appearance at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown.

The Fozzie Bear puppet will be on display at the museum for visitors to enjoy.

Fozzie was developed by Frank Oz and is well known for his stand up comedy act and as Kermit's best friend. Fozzie made his first appearance on 'The Muppet Show' in 1976.

“It’s wonderful that The National Comedy Center, which I love, is highlighting Fozzie in the context of comedy’s heritage,” stated Frank Oz. “Fozzie is very close to my heart. A part of me is in him—the part of me that as a young boy loved show business, or as Fozzie would put it, ‘The Show Business.’ But the similarity ends there. Fozzie wants to be the funniest bear in the world. Never mind the heckling, the fumbling of punch lines, the paltry laughter at his jokes. He has a desperate need to get love from laughter. So he will never quit. He will never succeed in being funny. But he will never quit.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Fozzie Bear to the National Comedy Center,” stated National Comedy Center executive director Journey Gunderson. “As the country’s official cultural institution dedicated to comedy, this is the perfect home for Fozzie, where he is surrounded by comedy legends across all eras and genres of the art form.”

The Fozzie Bear Muppet is on exhibit courtesy of the Center for Puppetry Arts. The National Comedy Center is open Thursday-Monday from 10am-5pm. For more information, check out their website at: https://comedycenter.org/