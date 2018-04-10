BUFFALO, N.Y. - More concerts keep coming to Western New York.

KeyBank Center announced Thursday morning that Mumford & Sons will bring their 60-date nationwide tour to Buffalo on March 8, 2019.

The tour kicks off next month in Dublin and will feature a new in-the-round stage design.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 12, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

They are $104.50, $84.50, $64.50 and $44.50 and can be purchased at the KeyBank Center Box Office, online at www.tickets.com, or by calling 888-223-6000.

