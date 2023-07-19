'Barbenheimer' cannot share a screen at Transit Drive In

The local drive in posted on Facebook that they could not play the two together, but that there would still be fun double feature options for the new movie releases.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Looking to binge the new movie releases this weekend for Barbie and Oppenheimer?

The Transit Drive In in Lockport will be having both new movies on the big screen this weekend, but it is unable to have them on the same screen.

In a post made to the Drive In's Facebook page, they explained that because the two movies having separate studios that they were unable to be booked together.

But no worries though, because they will still both be available to be watched at the drive in for separate nights. "Barbie" will be paired with "Legally Blonde", and "Oppenheimer" with the new movie, "No Hard Feelings".

Attention all #DriveIn patrons, we have good news and we have bad news... 😡Bad news: Barbenheimer could not be booked.... Posted by Transit Drive-In on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Both double features will be played at the drive in on July 21 and 22 with the gates opening at 7 p.m.