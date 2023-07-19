'Barbenheimer' cannot share a screen at Transit Drive In

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Looking to binge the new movie releases this weekend for Barbie and Oppenheimer?
The Transit Drive In in Lockport will be having both new movies on the big screen this weekend, but it is unable to have them on the same screen.
In a post made to the Drive In's Facebook page, they explained that because the two movies having separate studios that they were unable to be booked together.
But no worries though, because they will still both be available to be watched at the drive in for separate nights. "Barbie" will be paired with "Legally Blonde", and "Oppenheimer" with the new movie, "No Hard Feelings".
Both double features will be played at the drive in on July 21 and 22 with the gates opening at 7 p.m.
The Transit Drive In has five screens, a mini golf course, and snack stand for guests to enjoy while watching the movies. To learn more or get tickets visit www.transitdrivein.com