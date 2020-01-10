Tickets now on sale for Buffalo International Film Festival

This year's lineup features more than 100 films from around the globe, including some created by Western New York filmmakers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 14th annual Buffalo International Film Festival will be here next week, but tickets are already on sale.

The festival runs from October 8 through October 12.

You can check out the dates and times for the virtual and drive-in lineup on the festival's website, where you can also buy tickets.

Among the highlights of the festival will be a special screening of Addison Henderson’s award-winning "G.O.D." or "Givers of Death," on at 9:30 p.m. October 9 at the Dark Alley Drive-in.

The movie was filmed in Buffalo. Henderson, a Buffalo native, wrote, directed and also co-starred in it. The film is about a pandemic, of all things, but it was shot in 2019 before the world knew what was coming in 2020.

The film won Henderson the award for Best Screenplay at the recent American Black Film Festival. Now, before he sends it to distribution, Henderson wanted to premiere it here in Buffalo for the people who helped him make it.

"For me, it had to be here," Henderson recently told 2 On Your Side. "I had to do the first big premiere here, because this city has meant so much to me, and it helped me make this film. Everything from its aesthetic to the people. It's just an amazing thing that Buffalo did and we did it together."