North Park Theatre offering private screenings during February

You will be limited to parties of no more than six people from the same family or household. But for $250, the theater would be yours.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The North Park Theatre on Hertel Avenue is allowing movie-goers to have the theater all to themselves, for a price, of course.

Attempting to make the most of a tough situation for movie theaters, the North Park Theatre says it will rent out its auditorium for eager movie-goers during the month of February.

Slots must be reserved at least four days in advance on the theatre's website, and you will be limited to parties of no more than six people from the same family or household.

But for $250, the theater would be yours.

Like the normal movies, outside food and drink will not be permitted, but the theater says it will be offering snacks. Standard COVID precautions are also being taken.