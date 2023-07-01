x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Movies

North Park Theatre commemorates 'Barbenhiemer' with local artist collectors print for purchase at shows

Local Buffalo artist Paul Westover will have his creation of a 'Barbenhiemer' print for sale at North Park Theatre while supplies last.
Credit: Ray Baxter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to get a cool print to remember the blockbuster weekend featuring new movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer"? 

The North Park Theatre on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo posted on their Facebook page Thursday that they will be selling a local artists take on 'Barbenhiemer'.

People can purchase Paul Westover's print at the theatre's concession stand during showtimes.

The theatre will only have showings beginning on the 20th for "Oppenheimer" at 7pm. The theatre has not made any announcements on playing Barbie on their screens.

To learn more or order tickets at the North Park theatre, people can visit www.northparktheatre.org.

Join us in commemorating this iconic moment in cinema history with your very own BARBENHEIMER collector's print,...

Posted by North Park Theatre on Thursday, July 20, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Getting Reel | Best films of 2010

Before You Leave, Check This Out