North Park Theatre commemorates 'Barbenhiemer' with local artist collectors print for purchase at shows

Local Buffalo artist Paul Westover will have his creation of a 'Barbenhiemer' print for sale at North Park Theatre while supplies last.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to get a cool print to remember the blockbuster weekend featuring new movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer"?

The North Park Theatre on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo posted on their Facebook page Thursday that they will be selling a local artists take on 'Barbenhiemer'.

People can purchase Paul Westover's print at the theatre's concession stand during showtimes.

The theatre will only have showings beginning on the 20th for "Oppenheimer" at 7pm. The theatre has not made any announcements on playing Barbie on their screens.

To learn more or order tickets at the North Park theatre, people can visit www.northparktheatre.org.