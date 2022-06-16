New business boosts Buffalo Niagara's film industry

Expressway Cinema Rentals, a Philadelphia-based company, is now offering high quality camera, lighting and equipment rentals in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Niagara's film industry just got a major boost.

Expressway Cinema Rentals, a Philadelphia-based company that provides high quality cameras, lighting, and equipment to production and movie houses, has a brand new location in South Buffalo.

The company also has a place in Rochester. Co-owner James Madison said after seeing just how much the film community in Western New York has blossomed it made sense to expand their reach. That is why Madison decided to partner with Ben Mannarino, a Buffalonian who happens to be the longtime owner of Buffalo Camera.

"We were looking for a place that we could make a similar impact in, and Western New York is just such such a great community that offers a lot to people in this industry," Madison said.

"One of the first things that attracts a film to a location is the tax credit, obviously. The second thing they look for is, is there resources? Is there infrastructure? And are they of the type and quality that they're looking for in a major film making destination?"

Mannarino couldn't agree more.

"We've mixed perfectly. It's allowed us to formulate this really high end rental house that's focused on the culture here in Buffalo," Mannarino told 2 On Your Side's Liz Lewin.

Buffalo Niagara's Film Commissioner Tim Clark was among many members of the community who welcomed the new business to the area.

"I think we're going to be shooting more here than ever before," Clark said. "The people who come here are fascinated at our architecture, they're also fascinated at the people here. There's a rhythm and an energy here that's unlike anywhere."