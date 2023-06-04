'Hocus Pocus 3' in the works: New report on sequel

'Hocus Pocus' is reportedly becoming a trilogy.

SALEM, Mass. — Although it took nearly 30 years for the Sanderson sisters to make their return in Hocus Pocus 2, a new report indicates we won’t have to wait decades for somebody to light the Black Flame Candle once again.

That's right! Hocus Pocus 3 is reportedly in the works.

While details are extremely limited at this point, a New York Times article published Sunday declares Hocus Pocus 3 is happening. The news surfaced as Sean Bailey of Disney discussed various projects -- including live-action editions of Lilo And Stitch, Hercules and Moana.

Although fans have been posting fake Hocus Pocus 3 movie posters across social media for months, this marks the first time news of the sequel comes directly from somebody at Disney.

No casting details have been revealed, so it’s unclear if Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the iconic Sanderson sisters.

But it's definitely possible...

"If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how," Midler told Entertainment Weekly last year. "I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

Hocus Pocus 2 was unleashed on Disney+ last September -- and the results were big. Upon its release, the movie “broke the record for the total number of minutes watched by a streaming film across its weekend debut,” according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

Hocus Pocus has developed a rabid fan base since its release in 1993, becoming one of Halloween’s most beloved child-friendly cult classics. The original has also become a fall-season staple with marathon viewings frequently featured during Freeform’s annual 31 Nights of Halloween.

