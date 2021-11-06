Frontier Middle School student enjoyed time on set for 'A Quiet Place: Part II'

Gavin Robinson had the rare opportunity to work on 'A Quiet Place: Part II' and met Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A local seventh-grader is getting a head start on his career.

The Frontier Central School District posted images on its Facebook page, recognizing one of its middle school students, Gavin Robinson, who had the rare opportunity to work on "A Quiet Place: Part II" while it filmed here in Western New York.

Gavin goes to Frontier Middle School. He auditioned to be a photo double for one of the main characters.

Gavin's mom told the school that her son had an amazing experience during the making of the film and that he was able to meet Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.