WESTFIELD, N.Y. — Film crews from the upcoming movie 'A Quiet Place 2' are still getting all the right shots here in Western New York.

This time crews were spotted in and around Barcelona Harbor along Lake Erie in Westfield.

The filming will take place at night and reportedly the crews will be blowing up a boat.

Once crews at finished in Westfield, they are expected to head to New Paltz, where they shot parts of the first movie.

