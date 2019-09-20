BUFFALO, N.Y. — Was it really necessary – seriously necessary – to make a full-blown theatrical quality film from the Downton Abbey television series?

The series itself, while beloved by many, was a seeming tribute to class discrimination, an adulation of a time when the British Empire was having its last hurrah. This reviewer supposes that it’s understandable why folks in the United Kingdom might like this period piece. But the popularity that it’s enjoyed on this side of the pond he finds to be utterly baffling.

Still, as did the television version, the big screen version has a formidable cast, beautiful costumery, great performances and wonderful settings. It just tells a story not worth telling.

(l-r.) Elizabeth McGovern stars as Lady Grantham, Harry Hadden-Paton as Lord Hexham, Laura Carmichael as Lady Hexham, Hugh Bonneville as Lord Grantham and Michael Fox as Andy in DOWNTON ABBEY, a Focus Features release. Credit: Jaap Buitendijk / Focus Features

Credit: Jaap Buitendijk / © 2019 Focus Features, LLC

Set in 1927, everyone at Downton Abbey is all atwitter, because word has come down that His Majesty, King George V (Simon Jones, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, The Thomas Crown Affair) and Queen Mary (Geraldine James, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Made in Dagenham) are going to visit themselves and the Royal Entourage upon Downton.

Well, staff and residents set about doing what they do, the staff laboring away making everything shiny and sparkly while the residents sit about and make remarks. The Downton Staff is looking forward to serving their Royal Highnesses but come to find out that when the Royals arrive, they’ll be swept aside and replaced during the vist with His Majesty's own staff.

Oh, there are subplots aplenty and many fine opportunities for Violet Crawly (Smith, Ladies in Lavender, Gosford Park) to get off a number of pithy observations. There is a plot on the King’s life, as well.

In so many ways, Downton Abbey is a fine British period piece, if you can ignore the utter lack of any kind of commentary on the awfulness of the time in which it’s set.

Now, this reviewer must admit that it is a bit of fun watching the scenes featuring Smith excoriate those about her. It’s also a very pretty film. The sets are astonishing and the costumes as well. One thing you must say for the folks in that era, they know how to dress and wear their hair and their hats.

The thespians in the film know how to act. The performances are good. Now, the pacing is a bit languid, but that’s to be expected. In any event, Downton Abbey is worth 3 out of 5 stars. Downton Abbey fans, your loyalty to the television series, in spite of its glamorization of class discrimination, indicates that you will love the film. Go see it. It's Rated PG for thematic elements, some suggestive material, and language.

Downton Abbey was directed by Michael Engler.

If you’re not a Downton fan, well there are a couple of other choices opening at the box office.

Ad Astra (Latin for "to the stars") has a star-studded cast in more ways than one. So far, this science fiction film getting favorable critical buzz. I can’t wait to see it.

It’s Rated PG-13 for some violence and bloody images, and for brief strong language and stars Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland. It was directed by James Gray.

And from the “Film Franchise that Would Not Die” department comes our next film.

Rambo: Last Blood opens this weekend. Sylvester Stallone reprises his role as John Rambo, and many critics are wishing he hadn’t. It’s Rated R for strong graphic violence, grisly images, drug use and language. You gotta give John Rambo credit, he takes a beating and keeps on repeating.

So between Last Blood and Downton Abbey, there’s lots of nostalgia in theatres this weekend. I’m Larry Haneberg, and I’m taking you 2 The Movies.

