'We're off to see the Wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz,' in movie theaters again!

To celebrate the 80th anniversary since the "Wizard of Oz" was released, movie theaters across the country will participate in special showings of the iconic film.

There are three local theaters that will participate in the event:

Regal Elmwood Regal Center 16, 2001 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14207

Amherst 3, 3500 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14226

Regal Transit Center 18 Plus Imax, 6707 Transit Road, Williamsville, NY 14221

There will be three different days that you can catch the movie, Sunday, January 27, Monday, January 28 and Tuesday January 29.

For more information and how to buy tickets, you can click here.