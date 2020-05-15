BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some good news for movie lovers: The Transit Drive-In is back.

The venue is set to open Friday night, and of course, there are social distancing guidelines that are going to be in place.

You will have to buy all tickets online before going, and only one movie will be shown on one screen instead of two.

The drive-in is showing "Trolls World Tour" and "The Invisible Man" on Friday.

