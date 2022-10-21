Michael Murphy no longer Shea's president, months after starting new role

A national search has been opened to find a new president.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, Shea's Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees announced that Michael Murphy is no longer its president.

This announcement comes a couple months after the organization announced Murphy would be taking on a new role. He was moved off of handling day-to-day operations but Shea's did not said why.

At the same time there was significant shake up in the board of trustees as the general manager was fired and multiple people quit.

Bill Patti, the now-former GM, said he was fired, citing an email from board chairperson Randall Best.

Former vice chair Sujata Yalamanchili, Ken Jaskier, Donald Fishback, Rich McCarthy and Holly Beecher were among the board members who left in late summer.

A national search has been opened to replace Murphy. Several new trustees are to be announced following the board's annual meeting on Oct. 29.