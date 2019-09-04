Last week, 2 On Your Side reported on a local developer making waves with plans for a beach club in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood.

Part of what makes the space so unique are the plans to incorporate street art in the finished design.

Mark Madden and the rest of the artists of Madd Graphics & Ink Tattoos have been spray-painting every night for a week on Chandler in the Black Rock neighborhood.

But they're not going to get in trouble for tagging those walls.

The developer behind the Chandler Street project, Rocco Termini, is actually encouraging it.

Madden says he loves the opportunity to work on a project like this.

"The recognition is great. You know what? It just takes what Buffalo's full of, showmen and independent thinkers, that come through together and develop a concept, and then put it to work," he said.

Termini is hoping the artists draw inspiration from other places, such as Miami, while keeping the history of the neighborhood intact.

"Graffiti is about writing, so a lot of it is just movement, it's color, it's about change, and that's what we're looking for, is to put some change, some new color, and then bring some relics back, and then some relics alone," Madden said.

"The change on Chandler [Street], Madd Graphics is just excited to kind of come in like we always do, and just add a little bit of color to the city, and we can't wait to see where it's headed next."

Madden says he hopes the neighborhood will become what he calls, a "graffiti mecca," that will draw artists from all over the world.

You can check out all those changing designs for yourself when Tappo Pizza opens at Thin Man Brewery on Chandler Street, Wednesday, April 10.

