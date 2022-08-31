Meet the new owners of Van Buren Drive-In & Activities Center

The theater closed down in 1991. This is the first summer it has been back open to the public in 30 years.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Van Buren Drive-In was first opened in 1949, quickly becoming a spot for families in Dunkirk to enjoy a night out at the movies.

It eventually closed down in 1991.

"Everybody always can remember the last movie they saw here," said Dan Beckley, co-owner of the drive-in.

That's when classics such as "Honey I Shrunk the Kids" and "Star Wars" were playing on the big screen. Over the years, it sat collecting graffiti, and a tornado even ripped through in 2011.

Always wanting a drive-in, Dan and his wife Gina Beckley are now trying to bring some nostalgia back for neighbors.

"A lot of them have been very happy and to not have to, because there aren't as many (drive-ins) anymore, not have to travel so far to do it," Gina Beckley said.

The couple bought the property in January of 2021 and even renamed the drive-in the Van Buren Drive-In and Activities Center.

"Our hopes are to make it more than just a drive-in and have other activities here so that there's things closer to home for people," Gina Beckley said.

They opened last fall, but this is the first summer the drive-in has been back open to audiences.

The Beckleys have already fixed up the concessions stand, which now has a dinner menu as well.

It's only the beginning of their renovations. They're planning to add two more screens by next year. One will be LED.

"So that we can show matinees and also sporting events," Gina Beckley said.

The other will be on a campground for RVs and campers.

"It's more of a sit-around with a blanket screen. Nobody will actually park in front of the screen to watch the movie. It's more of a camping environment," Dan Beckley said.

It's their way of investing in a place they never wanted to close or become just another memory.