BUFFALO, N.Y. — "That is so fetch!"
Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced a slew of new shows and dates Tuesday night for its upcoming season, and it will all start with "Mean Girls."
The historic venue announced the M&T Bank 2019-2020 Broadway Series and special engagements in front of past season subscribers and theater enthusiasts.
“We are grateful for the community’s enthusiastic support, which has helped make Buffalo a leader of the touring Broadway industry,” Broadway Partner-Producer Albert Nocciolino said.
“We’re launching a fourth national tour from Shea’s with 'Mean Girls.' We added a seventh show to our Broadway Series. We’ve become a favorite destination of touring productions. We should take pride in this reputation.”
The Broadway Series at Shea's includes:
- "Mean Girls," September 21-28
- "Come from Away," October 15-20
- "Jesus Christ Superstar," February 11-16, 2020
- "Hello, Dolly!" March 10-15, 2020
- "The Band’s Visit," April 14-19, 2020
- "Anastasia," May 5-10, 2020
- "Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville," June 2-7, 2020
The special engagements at Shea's includes:
- "Jersey Boys," November 14-17
- "Les Miserables," December 10-15
- "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical," December 19-22
