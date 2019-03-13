BUFFALO, N.Y. — "That is so fetch!"

Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced a slew of new shows and dates Tuesday night for its upcoming season, and it will all start with "Mean Girls."

The historic venue announced the M&T Bank 2019-2020 Broadway Series and special engagements in front of past season subscribers and theater enthusiasts.

“We are grateful for the community’s enthusiastic support, which has helped make Buffalo a leader of the touring Broadway industry,” Broadway Partner-Producer Albert Nocciolino said.

“We’re launching a fourth national tour from Shea’s with 'Mean Girls.' We added a seventh show to our Broadway Series. We’ve become a favorite destination of touring productions. We should take pride in this reputation.”

The Broadway Series at Shea's includes:

"Mean Girls," September 21-28

"Come from Away," October 15-20

"Jesus Christ Superstar," February 11-16, 2020

"Hello, Dolly!" March 10-15, 2020

"The Band’s Visit," April 14-19, 2020

"Anastasia," May 5-10, 2020

"Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville," June 2-7, 2020

The special engagements at Shea's includes:

"Jersey Boys," November 14-17

"Les Miserables," December 10-15

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical," December 19-22

