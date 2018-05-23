BUFFALO, NY - Mean Girls is coming to the big stage in Buffalo in Fall 2019.

The Tony-award nominated Broadway production based on the cult classic movie is launching its national tour at Shea's.

“I extend deep thanks to our subscribers, donors, volunteers, sponsors, and the entire Buffalo-Niagara community for their continued support of Shea’s," said president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Michael Murphy. "This support along with the tax credit legislation passed in Albany has resulted in the opportunity to launch major National Tours in Buffalo, which provides substantial economic benefit to Western New York and places a spotlight on our community as a leading presenter of touring Broadway productions."

Dates and other additional information will be available at a later date.

