The event returns this year after being cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — After a year off, a seasonal staple will be returning to the Southern Tier.

The Mayville Winter Festival kicks off this weekend starting on Friday.

With the new year comes a new name. Previously known as the President's Day Weekend Winter Festival, the event will now be known simply as the Mayville Winter Festival. However, it will still continue to take place over the President's Day weekend from Friday through Sunday.

The event will feature an ice castle built from ice cut from Chautauqua Lake and will be lit on Friday. Other activities include chainsaw carving, warming fires, and ice skating with own skates.

Here's the schedule for this weekend:

Friday: Opening ceremonies in the evening with the lighting of the castle along with the crowning of king and queen.

Saturday: Cold Water Rescue, the Polar Plunge, a Chili Cookoff, the In-Crowd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., fireworks at 8 p.m., along with food trucks, carriage rides, snowmobile rides, ice fishing, vendors, and much more!