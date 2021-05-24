Marvel releases 1st trailer for 'Eternals'

INDIANAPOLIS — "So now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are both gone, who do you think's gonna lead the Avengers?"
That question is sure to be answered in Marvel's "Eternals," which opens in theaters Friday, Nov. 5.
Marvel Studios released the official 2-minute teaser trailer for the upcoming superhero film Monday morning.
According to The Walt Disney Company, the film "features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants."
Recent Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland") directed and co-wrote the film, alongside Patrick Burleigh.
"Eternals" features an ensemble cast, including:
- Gemma Chan ("Crazy Rich Asians," "Humans") as Sersi
- Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones," "Pompeii") as Dane Whitman
- Salma Hayek ("Frida," "Grown Ups") as Ajak
- Brian Tyree Henry ("Atlanta," "Widows") as Phastos
- Angelina Jolie ("Girl, Interrupted," "Maleficent") as Thena
- Barry Keoghan ("Dunkirk," "The Killing of a Sacred Deer") as Druig
- Don Lee ("The Outlaws," "Train to Busan") as Gilgamesh
- Richard Madden ("Cinderella," "Game of Thrones") as Ikaris
- Lia McHugh ("American Woman," "Into the Dark") as Sprite
- Kumail Nanjiani ("Silicon Valley," "The Big Sick") as Kingo
- Lauren Ridloff ("Sound of Metal," "The Walking Dead") as Makkari
"Eternals" will be the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four, following "Black Widow" (July 9) and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (Sept. 3).
The film was originally scheduled to be released Nov. 6, 2020 and then Feb. 12, 2021 but was delayed both times due to the COVID-19 pandemic
What other people are reading:
- 'TODAY' broadcasting live from the Brickyard Friday
- Car crashes through roof of Missouri home after going down embankment
- Oregon requires businesses to check for proof of vaccination for non-maskers
- Indianapolis man set to attend his 75th Indy 500
- WATCH: Indiana father returns from deployment, surprises son at baseball game