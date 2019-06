BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House began its summer season on Saturday and will now be open seven days a week.

The house will have a Wright Nights promotion, which offers self-guided tours for $10. There will also be Twilight Tours for a special evening admission, as well as photography tours — the only tour where taking photos is allowed.

In July, landscape and garden tours will be offered. The house will also have education programs during the summer months.