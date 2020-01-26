BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lumagination is back at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.
This year's theme is Mysterious Minerals, focusing on all of the little facets of the earth and minerals. It will include salt caves, wood sculptures, stones, crystals, and much more.
Lumagination runs through February 29 at the Botanical Gardens.
Tickets are $15.50 for adults, $14 for seniors and students, and $7 for kids between ages 3 and 12. Kids under 2 get in free.
