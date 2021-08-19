Low income residents of Erie and Niagara counties can get free admission to art events with Art Access

Applications are now open to renew or sign up for Arts Services Inc.'s Art Access for 2021-2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Low income residents of Erie and Niagara counties can attend art events at 30 Western New York galleries for free or at discounted rates with complimentary transportation.

The Art Access program by Arts Services Inc. (ASI) aims to remove financial barriers that prevent people from being able to attend art experiences.

“We use the arts to help us make sense of our lives and the world we live in,” said Jennifer Swan-Kilpatrick, Executive Director of ASI. “We also use it to temporarily escape our challenges. The arts enrich all of our lives on a daily basis and most people don’t even notice until it’s no longer there. Our arts organizations partners are thrilled to offer these services to residents after being partially or fully closed down during COVID. The program provides a strong return to the arts after a long shut down for so many."

Applications for the 2021-2022 Art Access program are now open to residents of Erie and Niagara counties that receive income-based assistance like SNAP, HEAP, WIC, Medicaid or TANF.

Applications are available on the Art Access website and paper copies are available at the ASI office in the Tri-Main Center (2495 Main Street, Buffalo, Suite 422) or by request over the phone. People applying should be ready to show proof with public assistance like their New York State benefit card. Once a person is registered they will receive a welcome packet, pass and a list of participating organizations.

The Arts Access program’s list of partner organizations currently includes Albright-Knox Northland, Aquarium of Niagara, Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens, Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo Museum of Science, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Explore Buffalo, Irish Classical Theatre Company, and Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Museum to name a few.