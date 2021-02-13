'Lights On' Main Street brightens Buffalo's Theater District

Organizers said they wanted to give people a chance to get out of the house while doing so in a safe, socially distant way.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend you will have the chance to check out a unique, outdoor art experience in downtown Buffalo.

Several groups and businesses in the Theater District came together to put on "Lights On" Main Street.

The event features window displays with art installations, live music and, of course, lights. Organizers said they wanted to give people a chance to get out of the house while doing so in a safe, socially distant way.

"The response has been really wonderful, and I think that we're going to try to grow this, to give a destination for people to enjoy something stimulating, that can uplift their spirits, and where they can safely meet people and feel a sense of normalcy out on the streets," organizer Amy Blundell said Friday, which was the first night of the event.