Labatt hosting adult egg hunt Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Feeling nostalgic about Easter egg hunts? Labatt is hosting a free adult egg hunt this weekend.
On Saturday from 8-10 p.m. people 21 and older can participate in the hunt at the Rec Room.
Hidden eggs will have candy and prize tokens. Prizes include branded gear, a kayak, yeti cooler, and one winner will get a PlayStation 5.
Those who participate will also get to sample new Labatt Blue Light Flavors and Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Tart.
Participants will receive further instructions about how many eggs to collect and how to collect prizes at the event.