Labatt hosting adult egg hunt Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Feeling nostalgic about Easter egg hunts? Labatt is hosting a free adult egg hunt this weekend.

On Saturday from 8-10 p.m. people 21 and older can participate in the hunt at the Rec Room.

Hidden eggs will have candy and prize tokens. Prizes include branded gear, a kayak, yeti cooler, and one winner will get a PlayStation 5.

Those who participate will also get to sample new Labatt Blue Light Flavors and Labatt Blue Light Seltzer Tart.