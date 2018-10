BUFFALO, N.Y. - KeyBank Center and KISS 98.5 have announced the full line-up for the Kissmas Bash 2018 concert.

Marshmello will headline the concert. Also scheduled to perform are: Sabrina Carpenter, Lauv, Madison Beer, Bryce Vine, Cheat Codes and Loud Luxury.

The concert takes place December 6. Tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the KeyBank Center Box Office, online at www.tickets.com.

