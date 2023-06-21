Kenmore East High School student's art featured in US Capitol

Freshman Ava Valkwitch traveled to Washington, D.C. to see her art in the Capitol building.

KENMORE, N.Y. — A Western New York student was able to see her artwork displayed in our nation's capital.

Kenmore East High School freshman Ava Valkwitch visited Washington, D.C., and was able to see her artwork hanging in the halls of the U.S. Capitol building.

Her piece, "Reinstein Woods in Bloom," was the winning artwork from Congressman Brian Higgins' district.

“It is great to be able to highlight the work of young artists. Millions of people will walk by and see Ava’s artwork which features the beauty of Western New York. We are proud to have the opportunity to put local talent on display,” Higgins said.

The Congressional Art Competition is held each year. High school students can submit their work for competition in each district.

In addition to being displayed in the Capitol building, they are featured on the Congressional Institute website.

The judges said of Ava's artwork, “blending and subject materials gives the painting a real-life feel and makes this an exemplary choice for first place in the Congressional high school art competition.”