Kelkenberg Farm draws crowd with drive-through event in Clarence

All of the slots for Sunday have sold out, but the farm says it will soon plan more events.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The drive-through farm at Kelkenberg Farm in Clarence was so popular on Saturday that all of the slots for Sunday have sold out.

If you were hoping to visit the farm, keep an eye on the farm's Facebook page as it plans more events.

The Kelkenberg Farm event began on Friday and runs through Sunday. The people who drove through the farm on Saturday saw horses, ponies, and a donkey, as well as sheep goats, chickens, ducks, turkeys and more.

The people at Kelkenberg Farm said weather provided a big boost to start the Memorial Day weekend.