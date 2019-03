BUFFALO, N.Y. — Singer Ariana Grande was all about BuffaLove before her concert on Friday night.

Erie County Sheriff's K9 Loki posted two photos of him with the pop star.

Grande also spread the love with fan Briana Zarbo. Zarbo cannot attend the concert she has to have emergency surgery. So, the singer sent Briana flowers, tour hats, t-shirts and an autographed poster that reads, "I am sending you the biggest hug."

