BUFFALO, NY - Justin Timberlake's scheduled concert at Buffalo's KeyBank Center for this Sunday has been postponed until Wednesday, December 19.

Tickets for the previously scheduled event will be honored on the new date, though organizers have not said if people who can't make the new date can get refunds. 2 on your Side will have an update on that when we get that answer.

On social media Wednesday, Timberlake explained that he had to postpone a concert that night at Madison Square Garden due to bruised vocal chords.

If you have tickets to the concert and are unable to make the new date, refunds are available where the tickets were purchased.

