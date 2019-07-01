Justin Timberlake was in Charlotte Monday ahead of his concert at Spectrum Center Tuesday night. He popped into Midwood Smokehouse for some Carolina barbecue.

“I think he got almost all the way through the dining room before people noticed,” said Midwood Smokehouse manager Walter Menilla. “I saw a lot of jaws drop.”

Timberlake walked into the Charlotte restaurant off Central Avenue around 2 p.m. with two other people. The lunch crowd had already cleared the restaurant, but Menilla said there were still about 15-20 people still eating when Timberlake walked in.

“They did a good job leaving him alone,” Menilla said.

Timberlake ordered the Burnt Ends brisket with a side of creamed corn and collard greens. He added the St. Louis style ribs.

“I think he enjoyed the meal, but he was in and out,” Menilla said.

Timberlake spent a little over an hour at the restaurant in Plaza Midwood.

Later Monday evening, it looks like the entertainer spent some time perfecting his golf swing at Top Golf in southwest Charlotte.

He posted a video to Instagram with the caption, "It's all in the hips."

Fan Inci Akyildiz, who's attending Tuesday night's concert, said she never misses a show.

“I've been to every single show since NSYNC here in Charlotte. I've gone to Miami, New York, Colorado," said Akyildiz.

Before exploring Charlotte, Timberlake was in Raleigh Sunday night, part of The Man of The Woods tour.