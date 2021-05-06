Justin Bieber concert at KeyBank Center pushed back to 2022

The concert planned for Monday, July 19 has been pushed back to Saturday, May 14, 2022. 'COVID-19 restrictions varying by state' were cited for the delay.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you were eagerly awaiting Justin Bieber concert this summer at KeyBank Center, you're going to have to wait a bit longer.

It was announced Thursday that he's pushing the 2021 concert tour back a year. The concert planned for Monday, July 19 this year has been pushed back to Saturday, May 14, 2022.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Tickets for shows will go on sale later this month, with more details at his website.

The reason for the pushed back concert series, according to the statement, was "COVID-19 restrictions varying by state." They added seven dates for 2022, making it a 52-show tour.